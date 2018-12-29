'I'm Fine Here': Allegri Quashes Man Utd Rumours as Red Devils Continue Search for Permanent Manager

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has rejected rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by United earlier in December with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking charge on an interim basis until the end of the season. The club are still on the look out for a permanent replacement, with Allegri among a number of high profile managers linked with taking over in the summer.



Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Many names have been thrown into the fold, none more so than Allegri who has attracted widespread interest given his recent success at Juventus . He's won four successive Serie A titles, enjoyed four Coppa Italia triumphs and has reached the Champions League final twice - all in four seasons with the Turin club.

Recent rumours have linked the Italian with a move to the Premier League with United in search of a new manager, however Allegri was quick to quash speculation that he could be tempted to leave.

"I still have a year and a half on my contract," Allegri said, as quoted by Metro.



"I’m fine here and we’re doing important things. Now we are in December and it’s better to wait. From here to June there are many games."





It certainly seems as though Allegri is happy in Turin, with Juve sat nine points clear at the top of Serie A. Their win over Sampdoria on Saturday broke the record points amount at this stage of the season (53) - with the Old Lady having dropped just four points so far.

United will no doubt turn their attentions elsewhere after Allegri's comments - with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane the other two favourites to land the Old Trafford job.