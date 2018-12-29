Jean-Clair Todibo Given One Week to Decide Future Amid Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus Interest

Jean-Clair Todibo has been given one week to decide his next destination after becoming unhappy at Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Despite only making his debut this season, the 18-year-old starlet is already emerging as one of the brightest defensive prospects in Ligue 1, helping Toulouse to 13th place in the table during his 10 first-team appearances.

Unfortunately for the French club, his contract is set to expire in the summer and with the youngster refusing to sign a new deal, things look to have turned sour between the player and the club, with Tobido now training with the reserve team.

Clubs such as Barcelona , Juventus , Real Madrid , RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have expressed their interest in signing the youngster, and now according to Mundo Deportivo, Todibo has been given one week by Toulouse to decide on his future.



Barcelona have emerged as favourites to sign Todibo as they continue their search for a long term replacement for Gerard Pique, although the youngster is also a versatile player who is known to be comfortable playing in the centre of the midfield.

It has been suggested that the youngster would prefer a move to a team where he would become an instant starter upon arrival, but it would be very hard for the Frenchman to turn down a move to the current leaders in La Liga given their reputation of developing and nurturing young players into world class talents.



A move to rivals Real Madrid or indeed Juventus would do the youngster's long-term prospects no harm at all though, with Todibo now facing the tough decision of choosing where he wish