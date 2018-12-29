Lionel Messi Hopeful Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Will Extend Camp Nou Stay

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is hopeful that Ernesto Valverde will stay at the Camp Nou for another season, even though his current contract expires in the summer.

The 54-year-old only took charge of Barça in 2017 and guided them to a domestic double during his maiden season in charge and only missed out on a place in the Champions League semi finals because of a Kostas Manolas header in Rome.

Valverde does already have an offer from Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu which would see his contract extended by 12 months, although nothing has been made official in Catalonia just yet.





Barça captain Messi, according to AS, is eager for Valverde to put pen to paper at the Camp Nou as he's been impressed at how well the former Athletic Club manager reads the game.

The AS report adds that the Argentina international is also happy with how he is being managed by Valverde, claiming there is something different with their relationship compared to how Messi got on with the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola, and Luis Enrique.

Barcelona are once again setting the pace in La Liga under Valverde, although this season the Catalan outfit look unlikely to match their 14-point margin at the top of the table by the end of the campaign.

Barça are still in the running for consecutive Copa del Rey titles as they prepare to face Levante in the last 16, while crucially they can also book their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League by overcoming French outfit Lyon.