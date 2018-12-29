Liverpool will host Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Liverpool beat Newcastle in their last match, 4–0. Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho all netted goals for Liverpool in the dominant win.

Arsenal took on Brighton in their most recent match. The game ended in a 1–1 draw after an early goal by each team.

How to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC USA, Universo

