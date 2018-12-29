Liverpool Eyeing Record Kit Deal With New Balance Agreement Set to Expire at End of Next Season

Liverpool are keen to secure a record-breaking new kit deal, with the club’s current partnership with New Balance set to expire at the end of next season.

The current arrangement is worth in the region of £45m per season, but the club’s managing director Billy Hogan is understood to be at the head of searching for a new and improved deal.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Hogan is in pursuit of a financially enhanced deal which is more reflective of Liverpool’s progress in recent years under Jurgen Klopp. It is said that the Reds want a deal which is closer to Manchester United’s £75m per season agreement with adidas.

It is claimed that Liverpool deem their resurgence as a major force in both the Premier League and the Champions League to warrant a more lucrative agreement beyond their current setup with New Balance, though discussions are apparently underway over an extension.

That would see the Reds extend their partnership with the sportswear manufacturer beyond the end of next season, though the Anfield outfit are also said to be open to offers from other major suppliers including Nike, adidas and Puma.

Liverpool’s current arrangement with New Balance came into effect from the start of the 2015/16 season. The partnership has proved a success, with Liverpool’s home shirt last season proving to be the club’s highest selling strip in the club’s history.

However, the Reds have improved vastly on the pitch under Klopp since their current agreement was put in place, reaching last season's Champions League final and heading up this season's Premier League table.

With that progress in effect, it is suggested that New Balance would have to offer a large increase on their current payments to Liverpool should they wish to extend their partnership.