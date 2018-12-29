Niko Kovac Believes Bayern Munich Have Recaptured Early Season Form Following Recent Displays

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac believes his side have recaptured their early season form

with their run of results before the winter break.

The 47-year-old was appointed as Bayern's new manager over the summer, with his reign getting off to the perfect start with victory over former club Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Super Cup.

The Bavarians currently find themselves six points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund though, after an indifferent run of form.

Despite the deficit, Kovac has praised his side for rediscovering their form before the mid-season break, which saw them win six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I feel we're the FC Bayern from the start of the season again, that we've restored our ease and confidence – and that the lads are fired up to give it everything and put up a fierce fight against Borussia Dortmund.

"It was a half year with many facets, very emotional, and certainly not boring. We had many good periods but also had to weather difficult ones. However, taken altogether we're on a good track, and at the end of the day our conclusion to the six months is positive.

"FC Bayern have gone unbeaten in the Champions League group stage for the first time in ten years, we've advanced in the DFB Cup and we've cut the gap in the Bundesliga."

Bayern return to action on January 18 when they play Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, while Kovac's side also have a DFB Cup third round tie against Hertha Berlin, and the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool in the weeks that follow.

With a busy second half of the season to look forward to, Kovac has promised fans that his side will do whatever it takes to end the campaign with more than just their German Super Cup to show for their efforts.

He added: "We'll work hard, we won't let anything or anyone knock us out of our stride, and we'll do everything to be successful. We want to celebrate with the fans at the end of the second half of the season."