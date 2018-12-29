Twitter Reacts as Arsenal's Defence Collapse Once More in First Half Horror Show at Liverpool

Arsenal had been hoping that Unai Emery's summer appointment would turn things around at the Emirates Stadium.

After all, the Arsene Wenger era had tamely meandered to a disappointing end after 22 years in north London, with the Gunners' defensive fragilities heavily criticised during the final few years of the Frenchman's reign.

A 22 game unbeaten run earlier this season had offered fans hope that some of those problems were a thing of the past - but sadly, it appears that optimism may have been rather premature. Because having taken a shock lead at Liverpool through Ainsley Maitland-Niles' 11th minute goal, it was a case of same old story for Arsenal.

Roberto Firmino's quick-fire brace (aided by some comedy Arsenal defending) was quickly followed by a third from Sadio Mane and if that wasn't enough, Sokratis' calamitous challenge on Mohamed Salah in first-half injury time gifted the Reds a penalty (and subsequent fourth goal) before half time.

Needless to say, fans had plenty to say about what they had just witnessed. Here are just a few musings from the wonderful world of Twitter following the Gunners' latest defensive horror show..

And there was me thinking arsenal where going to challenge liverpool pic.twitter.com/QcSono7fVG — Paul_mufc (@PaulOneill69) December 29, 2018

Arsenal are genuinely awful. Need to spend about £150m on a defence and goalkeeper. — CPFC HQ (@CPFCHQ) December 29, 2018

Arsenal's defence is an absolute horror show. Makes Manchester United's look quality. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 29, 2018

The Arsenal defence when Firmino was running at them #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/juYLmHL0SK — footballsden (@footballsden) December 29, 2018

Arsenal fans right now pic.twitter.com/2DO6dKiMUC — The Sun - Arsenal (@SunArsenal) December 29, 2018

With a number of disappointing performances being put in, it's hard to know who to blame most. Is it Wenger? Is it Emery for failing to shape up and better organise the spine of the team?

We'll perhaps never know. But what's obvious (from Twitter at least), is that summer signing Sokratis is clearly impressing very few since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for an estimated £17m fee.

Everyone was warned how bad Sokratis was going to be... Arsenal's defence is awful both individually and collectively — Louis Ostrowski (@ostrlou) December 29, 2018

Sokratis at fault for 3 of the goals, maybe 4. How is he a pro defender? — james sanders (@thecolonel_) December 29, 2018

Sokratis is the most overrated defender 😂😂😂 primary school defending — Joseph Dada (@04_dada) December 29, 2018

I can think of ten muppets that can actually defend better than Sokratis — 'RVP' (@R_v_P_) December 29, 2018

Still, there's always a silver lining to these situations. And if there's one thing we can ALL enjoy from this evening's entertainment, it's the misery of Piers Morgan.

Because who doesn't love it when Piers Morgan is having a rant about how bad the Gunners are? Happy New Year everyone.