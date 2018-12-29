Unai Emery Eyeing Up Former Arsenal Winger Jose Antonio Reyes for Emirates Stadium Coaching Role

Unai Emery has reportedly lined up former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes for a sensational return to north London as a coach.

Reyes was signed at Highbury by former boss Arsene Wenger during the January transfer window in 2004, midway through Arsenal’s famed ‘Invincibles’ title winning season. The winger spent three seasons for the club, before heading home to La Liga to join Atletico Madrid in 2007.

He could, however, be set for a return to England in a non-playing role, with new Gunners head coach Emery reportedly having approached Reyes over a stunning return to the club. A report in Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo claims the 35-year-old has already ‘signed’ an agreement, even though he is still contracted as a player to Chinese club Xinjiang Tiansha.

It's claimed that Reyes was at the Emirates Stadium in recent days, with the formalising of a potential deal apparently close to completion.

The former Real Madrid loanee has already worked with Emery during his playing days, having featured under the Spaniard during the pair’s time with La Liga side Sevilla between 2013 and 2016.

The Arsenal head coach won three consecutive Europa League titles during his spell with the Spanish outfit, and Reyes is already well acquainted with Emery’s coaching methods.

Though Reyes is currently under contract as a player, the Express has suggested that the attacker may ‘turn his back’ on his current side, after the club were relegated from the Chinese Super League last season.