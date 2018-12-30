Alan Shearer Blasts Defender Stephan Lichtsteiner Following Arsenal's Defeat at Liverpool

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has lambasted veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner for his poor defending following Arsenal's humiliating 5-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Gunners took a surprise lead at Anfield with Ainsley Maitland-Niles converting from a cross from Alex Iwobi in the eleventh minute of the match.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, Unai Emery's men were quickly pegged back by Roberto Firmino who capitalised on some good fortune to equalise as the ball deflected into his path following some defensive confusion at the back for Arsenal.

Moments later, the Brazilian added a second as he avoided a lackadaisical pair of tackles from Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis to power home past Bernd Leno.

A third goal shortly followed as an unmarked Mohamed Salah received a diagonal pass from Andrew Robertson before setting up Sadio Mane who tapped in from six yards.

Arsenal's first-half capitulation was complete when Sokratis unnecessarily brought down Salah in the penalty area, allowing the Egyptian to score his side's fourth goal from the spot.

Firmino further added to the Gunners misery in the second half as he bagged his hat-trick after Sead Kolasinac gave away another penalty by needlessly pushing over Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

Speaking on Match of the Day after the defeat as quoted by thisisfutbol, Shearer admitted he was disappointed with Arsenal's performance, outlining: "This should have been a big test for Liverpool but there was some comically bad from Arsenal at times.

"I know Liverpool forced them into errors at times but some of the defending was embarrassing. They get back into the game through this – Lichtsteiner just has to get rid of it.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Referring to Liverpool's third goal, Shearer criticised the Swiss defender once more, declaring: "Lichtsteiner is three of four yards behind everyone else, playing Salah onside.

"There’s no one chasing back into the box. It was really embarrassing for Arsenal and they need major surgery."

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright took to Twitter to offer his opinion on the 34-year-old defender's performance, revealing in a video that: "If this was a crime scene, Lichtsteiner's fingerprints are all over everything that goes bad for Arsenal at the minute.

His finger prints are all over it 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fsZ7wnkuHf — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 29, 2018

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their thrashing at Anfield when they face Fulham on Tuesday at the Emirates.

The Gunners are currently fifth in the table, two points behind rivals Chelsea having played a game more than the Blues.

