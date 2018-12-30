Barcelona Confirm Interest in PSG's Adrien Rabiot But Insist No Deal Has Been Agreed

Barcelona have released an official statement disputing claims that they have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, confirming that they are interested in the Frenchman in the process.

Rabiot will be out of contract with PSG at the end of the season and will be free to negotiate a new contract with any interested side in January. Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Frenchman, with some speculation even going as far as to suggest that the La Liga giants already have a deal in place with the 23-year-old.

[❗ STATEMENT]

Official FC Barcelona statement regarding PSG and Rabiot stories

However, in a statement on their official website, Barcelona insisted that, whilst they certainly are interested in the midfielder, they are yet to reach an agreement.

The statement says: "FC Barcelona wish to address stories published in France regarding the signing of players from Paris Saint Germain, and make clear that they have not breached any rule in this regard.

"The only contact made was during the month of August and one week ago. In both cases, this contact was made with PSG's sporting management to show FC Barcelona's interest in player Adrien Rabiot.

"FC Barcelona have always wanted to work with the utmost transparency in their dealings with PSG and with any other club.





"FC Barcelona refute the existence of any type of agreement with PSG player Adrien Rabiot."

The Frenchman has featured in 20 matches for his club this season, but has reportedly rejected several offers of a new contract. Back in October, reports emerged suggesting Rabiot had rejected four offers of a new contract from the club and instead wanted to test himself overseas.

The likes of Arsenal and Juventus have also been touted as potential suitors for Rabiot and, should they wish to do so, they would able to open negotiations with the 23-year-old in January.