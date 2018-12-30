Cardiff Manager Neil Warnock Reveals 'Pride' Following His Side's 1-0 Win Away at Leicester

Neil Warnock has revealed his pride after his Cardiff side stole all three points from the King Power stadium following a 92nd minute wonder-goal from Victor Camarasa.

The Bluebirds were under pressure for much of the game and called on goalkeeper Neil Etheridge a number of times - including to stop a second-half James Maddison penalty - but rallied to shade proceedings as they recorded their fifth Premier League win of the season.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Warnock was speaking to the media following the Bluebirds victory (via Cardiff's official website) as he revealed his side 'deserved' to come away with all three points:

“I’m proud of the lads today. I thought we played some good stuff and deserved it. We got the late goal, but I felt we shaded it, and if we were a little bit more clinical in the final third we could have put it to bed.

“It’s a great result for us - not just for the players, but for the fans. We’ve had some great backing this year, and for them to go home happy down the motorway means an awful lot for us,” he added.

Warnock went on to admit his side have improved immensely since the beginning of the campaign, whilst revealing that additions in the January transfer window could be key to Cardiff's Premier League survival:

“I can’t tell you how much we’ve improved since August and September and I think we can get better now, especially with one or two additions in January.

“I think we can give everybody a run for their money. We’ve got great spirit and we can play a bit - people forget that!” the Englishman added.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Warnock also reserved special praise for match winner Camarasa - currently on-loan from Spanish side Real Betis - admitting the midfielder needed to be 'loved' to start playing to his full potential:

"Víctor needed to come to a club like ours. He needed to be loved and welcomed, and he’s such a super boy.

“He does that regularly, but his free-kick was poor today and he shot into the stands just before. I keep telling him: ‘Keep shooting - I’ll never shout at you!” That’s because he’s capable of doing that.”