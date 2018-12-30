Crystal Palace will host Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Sunday, Dec. 30.

Crystal Palace faced Cardiff City on Wednesday in their last Premier League match. The match ended in a 0–0 draw after neither team was able to find the net. Palace beat Manchester City 3–2 at Etihad Stadium in its previous match.

Chelsea downed Watford, 2–1, in their most recent match. A pair of scores from midfielder Eden Hazard gave Chelsea the one-goal win.

How to watch:

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

