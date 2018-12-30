Fulham Boss Claudio Ranieri Admits He 'Wanted to Kill' Aboubakar Kamara Following Penalty Incident

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri claims that he 'wanted to kill' Aboubakar Kamara after the striker took the ball away from Aleksandar Mitrović when the Cottagers were awarded a penalty during their win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

It looked as though the match would be heading for a goalless draw until second-half substitute Kamara won a penalty and opted to bully his way to the front of the queue to take the spot kick - ahead of first choice taker Mitrović.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Kamara's tame effort was saved easily, and although Fulham's blushes were spared when Mitrović scored in injury time, Ranieri claimed that he 'wanted to kill' the club's French striker for the earlier penalty incident.

"He did not respect me, the club, team-mates and crowd. I spoke with him, it is not right," Ranieri told BBC Sport. "I said to Aboubakar Kamara to leave the ball to Aleksandar Mitrović, he is the man who shoots the penalties. It is unbelievable what he did.

"I wanted to kill him. That is normal when one man takes a ball, only because he scored the last penalty (against Manchester United). It should be Mitrović, that is it."

Although Fulham's narrow win over Huddersfield Town was largely uninspiring, there were positives to take for the west London outfit.

Once again, Mitrović staked a claim as the best striker outside of the top six by causing the Terriers all sorts of problems throughout the game, as well as scoring the match winner with what was really the Serbian's first chance of the game.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

On top of that, substitute Ryan Sessegnon turned the game on its head by adding a great deal of pace to Fulham's attack and it was his breakaway that led to the winning goal.