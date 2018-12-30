Leicester Boss Claude Puel Admits Loss to Cardiff Was 'Harsh' as Foxes Fall to Late Defeat

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Leicester manager Claude Puel has admitted it was 'harsh' that his side tasted failure on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Cardiff.

The Foxes dominated much of the first half but were denied by a string of fine saves from Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. In the second period James Maddison missed a penalty for the hosts and they were made to pay as Victor Camarasa scored a 25-yard screamer in added time to send all three points back to southern Wales.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Puel was speaking to the media following the game (via Leicester's official website) when he revealed his side struggled to find the 'solution' to score against a Cardiff side without a victory in three games:


“We started this game with the right mentality. We knew it would be a tough game against this team – direct play, second balls, long throw-ins, all these things.


“We managed our game with interesting moves and chances in the first and second half without finding the clinical edge. It was a shame. Of course, we cannot find the solution to score. We can take this goal but it is not a fair result," the Foxes boss added.

The Frenchman also admitted he felt it was harsh that his side fell to their eight Premier League defeat of the season, but did not fault the effort on display from his troops:

“A draw was the minimum and to lose this game for my team and players is harsh. Harsh because they had the right mentality despite tiredness in this busy period. They tried to give their best, to push until the end with a lot of chances.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

“It’s a shame. I’m sorry for my players and fans because it is not a fair result. We were unlucky, we conceded a fantastic goal and they scored with their chance at the end without the possibility to react. It’s difficult to accept, but that’s football,” the Leicester boss added.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)