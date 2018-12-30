Leicester Boss Claude Puel Admits Loss to Cardiff Was 'Harsh' as Foxes Fall to Late Defeat

Leicester manager Claude Puel has admitted it was 'harsh' that his side tasted failure on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Cardiff.

The Foxes dominated much of the first half but were denied by a string of fine saves from Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. In the second period James Maddison missed a penalty for the hosts and they were made to pay as Victor Camarasa scored a 25-yard screamer in added time to send all three points back to southern Wales.

Puel was speaking to the media following the game (via Leicester's official website) when he revealed his side struggled to find the 'solution' to score against a Cardiff side without a victory in three games:





“We started this game with the right mentality. We knew it would be a tough game against this team – direct play, second balls, long throw-ins, all these things.





“We managed our game with interesting moves and chances in the first and second half without finding the clinical edge. It was a shame. Of course, we cannot find the solution to score. We can take this goal but it is not a fair result," the Foxes boss added.

The Frenchman also admitted he felt it was harsh that his side fell to their eight Premier League defeat of the season, but did not fault the effort on display from his troops:

“A draw was the minimum and to lose this game for my team and players is harsh. Harsh because they had the right mentality despite tiredness in this busy period. They tried to give their best, to push until the end with a lot of chances.

“It’s a shame. I’m sorry for my players and fans because it is not a fair result. We were unlucky, we conceded a fantastic goal and they scored with their chance at the end without the possibility to react. It’s difficult to accept, but that’s football,” the Leicester boss added.