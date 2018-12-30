Martin Keown Compares Liverpool Youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold With Club Legend Steven Gerrard

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Ex-Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown has likened Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool legend and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. 

Still only 20 years old, Alexander-Arnold has already managed to amass 65 senior appearances for the Reds since his debut just over two years ago. He's was Liverpool's first choice right-back for the majority of the 2017/18 season and he has managed to retain his place in defence during the current campaign, making 20 appearances in all competitions thus far.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

However, Keown insisted that Alexander-Arnold's future lies further up the pitch and claimed that he should start playing in midfield for England - a position he occasionally filled for Liverpool last season.

"Y’know we were just talking about him as the best right back in the world but he’s not even the best right back in England is he?” he asked in a televised discussion with BT Sport.

“He’s third choice, is he really third choice? I think actually we should find another position for him as he could play in the central midfield role for England, I see a Gerrard in him.

“He’s in this team as a right-back but there’s more to the player, I think we will see him play more advanced maybe in a midfield role as time goes on.

“He’s a wonderful talent, he can play anywhere, he really has an awful lot to his game and he reminds me of Gerrard as a youngster, perhaps midfield will be the position and perhaps Southgate there will find a place for him there.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold has some way to go before he can truly be compared to Gerrard, but he has shown that he is on the path to becoming a potential Liverpool legend. It remains to be seen whether he can make the transition into a world-class midfielder.

