Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham Lacked 'Energy' During 3-1 Defeat to Wolves

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Tottenham's lack of energy ended up costing them during their 3-1 defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

Tottenham were the dominant force during the first-half, but they faded in the second period and shipped three late goals, leading to their first defeat since the start of December.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pochettino suggested that the busy Christmas period took its toll on his Tottenham players and their level of performance dropped as a result.

"That is football," Pochettino said. "Sometimes it is very difficult to explain. In the first half we dominated, had lots of chances and controlled the game.

"In the second half we started to feel the effort from [the amount of] fixtures and everything. We needed more energy. You need to play not only with quality but with energy and it was difficult to find energy. We miss that fresh energy that we needed to find the second goal. 

"We were a little comfortable because they played so deep. When you don't kill the game, in a period when it is so tough to play every three days, it is tough."

Wolves have been performing well against top six sides all season and Pochettino claimed that the result was a reflection of the competitive nature of the Premier League.

"The Premier League is so tough to play," he added. "Any team can beat you. We drop a little bit in our focus and our concentration in the last 20 minutes.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"This period is so tough. It is not easy for the player to compete at their top level. I need to back them and we go again for the next game."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)