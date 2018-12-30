Newcastle Linked With Leeds United Striker Kemar Roofe as Rafa Benitez Looks to Bolster Attack

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Newcastle United are considering making a move for Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe in January as Rafael Benitez looks to add to his squad's attacking options.

The former Oxford forward has been very impressive for the Whites so far this season, scoring thirteen goals in nineteen games in the Championship.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror, any possible deal for the striker is dependent on whether Benitez is given sufficient funds to spend in the transfer window by Magpies owner Mike Ashley.

George Wood/GettyImages

Newcastle's struggles in front of goal has seen them develop an over-reliance of late on loanee Salomon Rondon who has scored on six occasions since joining from West Brom in August.

A lack of attacking flare on show at St James' Park will be worrying for supporters at the club as they face the prospect of seeing their team drawn into yet another relegation battle this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Leeds, who are currently top of the Championship, will be reluctant to accept any offers for Roofe as his firepower could be vital in their quest to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Since appointing Marcelo Bielsa in the summer, the Yorkshire-based club have transformed into a possession-based side and currently lead second-placed Norwich City by three points.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Roofe has been utilised as a striker by his Argentinian boss during this years campaign yet when he joined the club in 2016 for £3m from Oxford United, he primarily featured as a winger.

A move to Newcastle could see him get a second chance of showcasing his talent in the Premier League after beginning his career at West Brom in 2011 when the Baggies were in England's top division.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)