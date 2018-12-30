Nuno Espirito Santo Hails Wolves' 'Organised' Approach During 3-1 Win Over Tottenham

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Nuno Espirito Santo has sung the praises of his Wolves side after they put in an impressive performance to defeat Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves found themselves a goal down early on in the first-half but, after remaining in the game with some dogged defending, they scored three goals in the final 20 minutes of the second period to snatch all three points.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Santo expressed his satisfaction with how well Wolves carried out their game plan.

"We are happy, we are very, very happy," he said. "In the second half we were very good, but also in the first too, we were organised. Tottenham have a lot of qualities, talent. They have the mobility to cause us problems.

"We had to stay balanced because we knew the game could change, and it did in the second half in our favour. We began the second half in our favour, on the front foot, controlled the game, and created some chances. We could feel the momentum was coming.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"We had more of the ball in the second half, and when you have the ball you manage the situations better. We moved it well, the lines of the ball were good, and the hard work made the difference.

"We then had to stay more solid, more compact, otherwise the score can change. Today we were clinical."

The result has boosted Wolves back up to seventh in the Premier League table, but Santo insisted that his side will not be resting on their laurels.

"We have been looking (to be more clinical) and today we were. We were happy to get the win, knowing in any moment it could change.

"We have to enjoy this one, and prepare for the next game.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"The next game is going to be tougher than this one. Day after day we have to improve."

