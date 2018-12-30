Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Urges Anthony Martial & David De Gea to Commit to Man Utd to Make History

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Manchester United interim manager OIe Gunnar Solskjaer has urged stars Anthony Martial and David De Gea to commit their futures to the club and become ‘history makers’ at Old Trafford.

The futures of both Martial and De Gea have been uncertain, with each set to see their current contracts expire at the end of next season. The lack of resolution in talks over renewals has led to concerns that both could see their futures lie away from the club.

De Gea is apparently seeking a salary increase to around £375,000 a week, whilst Martial’s demands are reportedly yet to be met. As quoted by the Telegraph, Solskjaer insisted on his desire for the duo to remain at Old Trafford: “I know the club want them to sign, of course, because they are top quality players.

“It’s down to the players, but when you’re at Manchester United there isn’t a lot of greener grass on the other side. You are at the best place. It’s the biggest club in the world.

“For me, I would hope I can help or guide these players to maybe tip them over to thinking they want to stay at this club.

“If you are a regular at Manchester United, I think you should grasp the opportunity to stay here and become part of the history.”

Solkjaer admitted that he had found himself in a comparable position during his 11-year playing career at Old Trafford, as the former United forward received offers from Tottenham among others but insisted that any departure would have meant taking a step down.

William Early/GettyImages

“I had loads of offers and possibilities to move but the manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] sat me down and told me I was going to be an important part of his team, his squad, and I was going to play enough games.

“I felt privileged to play here. I am also stubborn. The club agreed to sell me to Spurs one time and I said, ‘No, thank you.’ My agent wanted me to go but I knew I was at the best place.

“I wasn’t sure the grass was greener somewhere else. I had a period when I wasn’t playing. I would get angry. Then he [Ferguson] would put me in the team and I would feel a big part of it and important.

“But we’re not talking about squad players now – we are talking about top players.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Both Martial and De Gea are likely to line up from the outset as United host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday as the Red Devils step out at Old Trafford for the last time of 2018.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)