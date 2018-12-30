Tottenham Supporters React to Kieran Trippier's Dismal Display During Defeat to Wolves on Saturday

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with Kieran Trippier after the right-back's disappointing performance against Wolves on Saturday.

After their recent run of superb form, Spurs put themselves firmly in the hunt for the Premier League title, overtaking Manchester City in the league table after their comprehensive victory against Burnley on Boxing Day. However, those title aspirations took a big dent on Saturday when they were defeated 3-1 by a rampant Wolves side at Wembley.

Spurs were particularly poor during the second-half of that match, conceding all three goals in the final twenty minutes, and plenty of players have come under fire for their sub-par performances.

One such player is Trippier, who looked completely off the pace despite being rested during the victory over Burnley in midweek.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

He was consistently sloppy with the ball at his feet and he was culpable for Wolves' third goal when he gave the ball away in the final third shortly before Helder Costa found the back of the net.

Spurs supporters didn't take too kindly to his performance, with many expressing their dismay on Twitter.

Trippier costing us again. Awful player! #COYS — Nathan Stannard (@NathanStannard) December 29, 2018

Kieron Trippier needs to get out of our club ASAP. He’s a truly awful right back — Joe B 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇻🇺 (@JblincoTHFC) December 29, 2018

People really expected us to challenge for the title with Trippier and Davies as fullbacks, this ain’t the Championship. Was never gonna end well. — Jake. (@YedIin) December 29, 2018

Supporters were also confused as to why Kyle Walker-Peters wasn't able to retain his place in the starting XI ahead of Trippier.

The youngster registered three assists during the Burnley victory and looked very comfortable in his surroundings, blending offensive and defensive duties superbly.

Walker-Peters needs to play more. 3 premier league starts and 3 motm’s don’t take a genius to play him instead of Trippier — . (@OurBastardDele) December 30, 2018

Walker-Peters should be the only right back to play no one else is good enough #notmyrightback — We Are THFC (@WeAreTHFC1) December 29, 2018

Why is Trippier playing after KWP performance in the last game? Where is the reward? — Neil Monaghan (@NeilMonaghan619) December 29, 2018

Tottenham's next game comes in the shape of a tricky trip to Cardiff, where they will have to win to ensure that they still have a chance at competing for the title.

Its unclear as to who will be starting at right-back, but Mauricio Pochettino may be giving the decision some serious thought after Trippier's recent shortcomings.