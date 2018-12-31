Aaron Wan-Bissaka Praises Dominic Solanke Ahead of Striker's Proposed Loan Move to Crystal Palace

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has praised Dominic Solanke's quality ahead of the striker's proposed loan move to Crystal Palace, though added he still has absolute faith in the options they already have at the club.

The former Chelsea academy graduate has been linked with the south London outfit for a while now, and some reports have claimed he's already passed his medical ahead of the loan switch. After swapping the Blues for the Reds of Merseyside, Solanke has not been given the opportunities he would've anticipated, and is yet to make a first team appearance this team.

Indeed, in the 18 months he's been in Liverpool, he has played just 726 minutes of action in 27 cameo-dominated outings, picking up one goal and one assist.

Wan-Bissaka has experience playing alongside the 21-year-old from their days together in England's various youth teams, and was quick to praise his compatriot when prompted.



Speaking to beIN Sports about the links following Sunday's loss to Chelsea at Selhurst Park, the full back admitted: "I've played with him at international level and he's quick, and he's got great movement."

However, he was also quick to defend his current colleagues, perhaps reticent to over-egg the potential impact of Solanke and have the move fall through: "He can finish, but we've got the same here at Crystal Palace - anyone who goes up front, we're confident they will do the job."

The Eagles have scored just 17 goals in 20 Premier League games so far, the second lowest total in the division.

Clearly, they are in need of additions to their faltering frontline. Though they are 14th in the table, they're only four points clear of the relegation zone, and some new faces will certainly be needed to safeguard the distance.

