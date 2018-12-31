Hugo Lloris Desperate to Bring Tottenham's Long Wait for Silverware to an End This Season

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has insisted that he wants to finally end Tottenham's long wait for a trophy this season.

The last piece of silverware Spurs managed to get their hands on came in the form of a League Cup trophy back in 2008 when the Lilywhites defeated their London rivals Chelsea in the final. Since then, the club has reached two more finals, both in the League Cup, but they were defeated on both occasions by Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

Speaking about Spurs' ambitions this season, Lloris declared, as per Goal: "This [winning silverware] is what we work for.





"We know we are in the Premier League and there are a lot of contenders, big teams, big players, and that is why we are excited to be here.





"We are in the most competitive country, so we keep working with the same mentality and do our best.

"We have shown in the past that Tottenham is very competitive and we are reducing the gap with the best."

Spurs currently sit in third place in the Premier League and are nine points behind league leaders Liverpool after slipping to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Wolves at the weekend.

Whilst winning the Premier League may beyond them this season, they still remain in three other competitions.

They've already managed to reach the semi finals of the League Cup, have qualified for knockout rounds of the Champions League and they also get their FA Cup campaign underway on Friday when they travel to face League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers.