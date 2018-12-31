Maurizio Sarri Admits Chelsea Are 'in Trouble' as Yet Another First Teamer Joins Injury List

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted that his team could be in a spot of bother as they face a growing injury list during one of the most congested periods of the season.

Giroud limped off in the 76th minute of Chelsea's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, leaving the out of form Alvaro Morata as their only fit striker for Tuesday's home match against Southampton.

Sarri is likely to deploy Eden Hazard as a centre forward again, as he has often done in recent weeks. The Belgian scored twice from that position against Watford on Boxing Day.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"The problem is his ankle," Sarri said of Giroud, quoted by the Evening Standard. "I don’t know the severity at the moment. We have to wait for tomorrow. Later in the evening I will see the doctor for the first result."


Giroud left Selhurst Park on crutches and he will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity of his injury.

Sarri also finds himself short of options in midfield, as he was unable to name Cesc Fabregas or Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the bench against Palace.


"In the last two days I think we were a bit unlucky," said the Italian "Yesterday in 10 minutes we had three injuries, Fabregas, Loftus-Cheek and [Danny] Drinkwater. Today Giroud. Then we were without Pedro and [Callum] Hudson-Odoi. Now we are in trouble because in January we have to play every three days."

Chelsea face four games in eleven days, with an FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest, an Carabao Cup semi final against Tottenham and a Premier League match against Newcastle coming up.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)