Maurizio Sarri Outlines Plans to 'Work On' Ross Barkley Following 2-1 Win Over Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sari outlined his desire to improve Ross Barkley as a player, following his side's 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues were made to work hard to earn their victory, and eventually got their breakthrough in the second half, with N'Golo Kanté finishing neatly after a precision pass from David Luiz. A lacklustre Palace side were unable to find an equaliser, as Chelsea strolled to a comfortable victory at Selhurst Park.

Speaking after the match, via Sky Sports, Sarri offered praise for the goalscorer, and said: "I think that it was a very good movement (for the goal, from Kanté) and with the right timing. He is improving in this kind of movement, When the opponents defended with very low intensity, it is difficult for he striker and wingers to find the spaces so we have to arrive with a midfielder.





Turning his attention to Barkley, Sarri continued "I think now we have to work on Barkley for this movement. I think (he played) well, but sometimes he drove the ball too much. He lost two or three dangerous balls and I think it was better to move the ball quicker. Generally, in the 85 minutes he played, he did very well.

"I like that we were in full control of the match for 85 minutes. We moved the ball very well and fast, especially in the second half. We conceded very late on to the opponents but I didn't like that we weren't able to keep the match so then you have to fight in the box in the last five minutes. That is a problem because we are not a physical team so it is dangerous for us.





"I think we need continuity, in the results and the performances. We need continuity in motivation and as a consequence, in determination on the pitch because in the last months, we had some difficulties to find continuity. We played very well or very badly and now I think it's time to have mental and material continuity."

The Blues will look to win their third match in row this week, as they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening. The Saints have looked a much better side under their new manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, and will be looking to cause an upset as they continue their push away from the relegation zone.