Middlesbrough Confirm Loan Deal for Huddersfield Winger Rajiv van La Parra to Boost Promotion Push

Middlesbrough have announced the capture of Huddersfield town winger Rajiv van La Parra, who will join the club on loan until the end of 2018/19 season.

With Terriers boss David Wagner's switching to a back three, he no longer has use for the left-sided winger, with Chris Löwe operating as a wing-back instead.





The 27-year-old has made just five appearances for his side this season, as his side have slumped to the bottom of the Premier League with ten points from 20 matches.

We're delighted to announce that Rajiv van La Parra will become #Boro's first January signing ✍️



Reacting to the news of Van La Parra's arrival on Boro's official website, manager Tony Pulis said: "He’s one of the players we were looking to add to the squad.





"He’s got tremendous pace. He’s got a promotion with Huddersfield on his CV, he’s played for them in the Premier League and he’s played in the Championship with Wolves so he has a good pedigree."

“I think he will be a really good signing for us and offers something that we’ve been looking for.”

The lightning quick winger joined Town from Wolves in 2016, and played an important part in their promotion to the Premier League in the 2016/17 campaign.

He has also played in Ligue 1 with Caen and in the Dutch top tier with Heerenveen. Despite being capped six times at Under-21 level, Van La Parra is yet to win a senior cap for the Netherlands national team.

