Paul Pogba Admits 'Everyone Is Enjoying Themselves' Under Solskjaer at Man Utd

Paul Pogba has admitted that there has been a significant change of atmosphere under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as United claimed three wins from three following Jose Mourinho's sacking.

Much of the discussion following Mourinho's ousting of course centred around Pogba, and whether, or by how much, the Frenchman's spirit and performance levels would be imbued by a new face in charge.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

This has been answered by his record of four goals and three assists in United's three victories under Solskjaer against Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the latest win, a 4-1 victory over the Cherries, Pogba proclaimed: "We needed the win and we had a great performance as well.

"We are coming back, and there is still a long way to go, but to finish the year like that is beautiful."

Asked what has changed in the dressing room since the Norwegian's arrival, Pogba declared: "Maybe we have relaxed, realised we are Manchester United and to keep up you need to be on the top of the league.

"It's the reaction of the players, everybody is enjoying themselves and that's what we need. The team need to enjoy their football, work for each other and that's it. That's the result on the pitch."

The Red Devils have now scored almost a third of their season's total goals in Solsjkaer's tenure, and it's clear that there's been a style shift from the wary ways of Mourinho.

On this tactical change, the World Cup winner admitted: "It's different. We won games with the old manager, so it's just a different style of playing. We're more offensive, we create more chances, but we try to play like that.

"It's how we want to play, we want to attack. The manager wants to attack and that's what we are doing.

"I always want to do more, but I want to play for the team and play simple."