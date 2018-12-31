Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 21

With the January transfer window rapidly aproaching, a time of great flux in fantasy football is almost here. But, with festive fixtures still coming at us from all angles at all hours, here are some of the moves you will want to make just before that second (or first - and if so, well restrained) wildcard becomes available.

While Manchester City vs Liverpool is clearly the centrepiece of this season's New Year offerings - and hopefully won't blunt the scores of players involved - there are also enticing matchups at Newcastle, where a revitalised Manchester United will visit, as well as at Everton, where Leicester's arrival sees two of the most exciting and inconsistent Christmas sides clash.

Who will prevail? But, more importantly, Who's Hot and Who's Not, eh?

Goalkeepers





Who's Hot







Tom Heaton: He's back. And *spoiler* he may have spoiled someone else's time in the Who's Hot sun. 0.2% of people currently have Heaton in their lineup, but nine points from his first game back from injury will surely increase that figure dramatically. At £4.8m, you better get on it quick.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford: Perhaps a strange shout, considering the previous allusion to Everton's inconsistencies, as well as several of Pickford's high profile errors this term, but the Englishman is still a top keeper, capable of making top saves. But, it is the Toffees schedule in the New Year that makes this pick enticing. This week's clash with Leicester is followed by clashes with struggling Bournemouth, Southampton and Huddersfield.







Who's Not





Joe Hart: After an admirable stint between the sticks, it seems like Joe Hart's reign at Burnley has come to an end, at least for the moment. 5,899 people cut ties with fantasy's 10th best keeper last week, and that will surely rise exponentially this week. So long, Joe.

