Ralph Hasenhuttl Insists Southampton Were Denied a Clear Penalty During Defeat to Manchester City

Ralph Hasenhuttl has claimed that the decision not to award Southampton a penalty during their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City proved to be the turning point in the match.

With the game finely poised at 1-1, the Saints were denied a penalty after Oleksandr Zinchenko appeared to bring down James Ward-Prowse in the box. Shortly after, Ward-Prowse was involved at the other end, deflecting the ball into his own net to put City 2-1 ahead.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Southampton manager declared: "I thought 100 per cent penalty,".





"The referee can't give it if he's not 100 per cent. It was a crucial scene of the match and the next crucial thing is that we went into half-time at 3-1.

"That is not possible [to come back]. That is too easy in this moment and that killed the match."

Despite the defeat, Hasenhuttl was keen to take the positives away from the match and was particularly complimentary of Ward-Prowse and Premier League debutante Kayne Ramsay.

"From the young guys I think it was a very good experience for them and it was impressive for me also what I expect from guys who did not play until now.

"Prowsey (Ward-Prowse) played a good match today. He was very good in the first half on the wing and then in the second half at number six. It was important to see these things for me and that's why I gave them the chance to play today.

"It was a big challenge for him [Ramsey] and good experience I think. He tried to be calm when he had the ball and obviously made a few mistakes in his game, but from a young player that's normal.

"We tried to show them how far they are in their development and I think that was important in this game today."