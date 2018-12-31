RB Leipzig Set to Rival Bayern Munich in Race to Sign Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

RB Leipzig have joined the race to sign highly-rated Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks after making just six first team appearances under Maurizio Sarri, and it was recently reported that German champions Bayern Munich made an unsuccessful bid in excess of £20m for the 18-year-old.

According to KickerBayern aren't the only Bundesliga side who are eyeing up a move for Hudson-Odoi. RB Leipzig are also lining up a potential deal for the youngster as they are in the market for a wide man with a relatively small price tag.

However, Chelsea aren't willing to listen to any offers that sit below their £22.5m valuation - suggesting that Leipzig won't be able to negotiate any sort of discounted transfer fee.

Bayern and Leipzig are also joined by Borussia Dortmund in this transfer tug of war, who have been linked with a move for Hudson-Odoi in the January transfer window.

Dortmund may be looking to use Chelsea's interest in Christian Pulisic as leverage to bring Hudson-Odoi across to Germany, as the American appears to be set for a big money move in the January transfer window after falling out of favour at the Signal Iduna Park.

It had been previously suggested that Chelsea were willing to match Dortmund's asking price of £45m for Pulisic, but they could negotiate a new fee if they involve Hudson-Odoi in a swap deal.

The current Bundesliga leaders have a reputation for developing young talents, with their most recent success story being England starlet Jadon Sancho, who has gone on to become a first team regular since making the switch over from Manchester City in 2017.

