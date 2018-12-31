Tottenham Boosted With Defender Fit for Cardiff Clash After Spell Out With Groin Problem

Serge Aurier could return to Tottenham's squad for their clash with Cardiff on New Year's Day after missing several weeks of action with a groin problem.

The Ivory Coast international has been out for three weeks, missing a large chunk of the hectic Christmas schedule. However, according to the Independent, he is now fit and hoping to be included in Spurs' squad for their tie against the Bluebirds.

Aurier's absence cemented Trippier's place in the team at right-back but the England international's own injury problems opened the door for Kyle Walker-Peters to start against Bournemouth and the 21-year-old took advantage, grabbing three assists on Boxing Day.

However, Tottenham still have plenty of injury problems despite Aurier's return, with a lack of central midfield options a major worry for Mauricio Pochettino.

Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko have played consistently during a congested fixture list, with Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele all currently sidelined through injury.

Jan Vertonghen will also be absent for the Cardiff game, which could mean a start for Juan Foyth should Pochettino decide to rest Toby Alderweireld. Erik Lamela was also expected to feature in the 3-1 defeat to Wolves but missed out with a calf problem.





Tottenham's run of good form came to an end in the defeat to Wolves as the visitors took advantage of a noticeably fatigued Spurs side to come away with a shocking but deserved 3-1 victory after a brilliant performance in the second half.

The Lilywhites will be eager to win at Cardiff and stay within touching distance of Manchester City, who regained second spot in the Premier League thanks to their win at Southampton.