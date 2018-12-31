Tottenham Dealt Transfer Blow as Adrien Rabiot Rules Out Move in Fresh, Insulting Way

Adrien Rabiot is unlikely to join Tottenham because the north London club is considered to be 'below' the Frenchman's level, according to a source close to the player.

Rabiot has told Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique that he will not sign a new contract, indicating that he will leave the Parc des Princes either when his contract expires at the end of the season, or in January for a cut-price fee.

As a result, Rabiot has been 'indefinitely benched' and is unlikely to play for the French champions ever again.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Barcelona have confirmed that they are interested in signing Rabiot and have approached PSG, but they deny that any agreement has yet been reached.

The source told ESPN that Juventus and Tottenham have been contacted to put them on alert about Rabiot's availability, with an asking price which could fall as low as €10m as PSG seek to cash in.

The transfer will not come cheap in other regards though, with Rabiot demanding a €10m annual salary, a large signing-on fee and a long-term contract loaded with lucrative bonuses.

And the source close to the player also intimated that Rabiot and his entourage have specific requirements of the club that he will join, and Tottenham falls below their criteria.





The source added that PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is "irritated" by developments in the Rabiot saga, with the French champions set to lose another homegrown talent despite pulling out all the stops to keep him.

However, the Qatari will be pleased that he does not have to deal with Rabiot's agent and mother anymore, with both having been a thorn in his side for years.