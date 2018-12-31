Virgil Van Dijk Insists He Doesn't Need Rest Ahead of Liverpool's Huge Clash With Manchester City

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has revealed he has no intentions of taking a rest ahead of the Reds' pivotal Premier League clash with title rivals Manchester City.

The Dutch defender has missed just one match in all competitions this season and featured in all but 35 minutes of the Reds' Premier League and Champions League action.



Despite the intense demands of the festive period, Van Dijk has insisted he has no desire to let up, and wants to play for the Reds as much as physically possible.





He said, as quoted by the club's official website, : "I don’t need to rest. Everyone wants to play every game.





“It’s not like you want to sit on the bench or be in the stand. I just go with it. As long as I’m fit and feel all right then I just keep going and playing.”

Even with a seven-point gap to reigning champions City, the Liverpool man played down any suggestions that Thursday night's clash would mark a title-defining moment.

Van Dijk added: " City is a game that we want to win. It will be very hard, very tough, but for them as well. It’s going be a good match, but it is not a decisive game or something like that. We are not going to treat it different to any other.

🇳🇱 Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool in the Premier League since his debut.



“We will be prepared for a very tough game. Confidence is definitely here, but it can change over a couple of games. We won’t get carried away. We need to keep doing what we have been doing.

“There will be setbacks, as there always is in life, but it’s how you react and so far we have been doing pretty well. There are things to improve, but we are top of the league, still in the Champions League, and we are doing well, we just need to keep going.”