Virgil Van Dijk Insists He Doesn't Need Rest Ahead of Liverpool's Huge Clash With Manchester City

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has revealed he has no intentions of taking a rest ahead of the Reds' pivotal Premier League clash with title rivals Manchester City.

The Dutch defender has missed just one match in all competitions this season and featured in all but 35 minutes of the Reds' Premier League and Champions League action. 

David Rogers/GettyImages

Despite the intense demands of the festive period, Van Dijk has insisted he has no desire to let up, and wants to play for the Reds as much as physically possible.


He said, as quoted by the club's official website,: "I don’t need to rest. Everyone wants to play every game.


“It’s not like you want to sit on the bench or be in the stand. I just go with it. As long as I’m fit and feel all right then I just keep going and playing.”

Even with a seven-point gap to reigning champions City, the Liverpool man played down any suggestions that Thursday night's clash would mark a title-defining moment.

Van Dijk added: "City is a game that we want to win. It will be very hard, very tough, but for them as well. It’s going be a good match, but it is not a decisive game or something like that. We are not going to treat it different to any other.

“We will be prepared for a very tough game. Confidence is definitely here, but it can change over a couple of games. We won’t get carried away. We need to keep doing what we have been doing.

“There will be setbacks, as there always is in life, but it’s how you react and so far we have been doing pretty well. There are things to improve, but we are top of the league, still in the Champions League, and we are doing well, we just need to keep going.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)