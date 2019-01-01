Ander Herrera Reveals Man Utd's Change in Mentality Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed that interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the player to 'attack' on his first day in charge. 

The club's former striker has enjoyed a perfect start to life as United's manager since taking over from Jose Mourinho in mid-December, with the Red Devils scoring 14 goals in wins against Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With United seemingly rejuvenated since Solskjaer's arrival, Herrera has put the club's upturn in form down to the manager's want to play an attacking brand of football.

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day, as quoted by The Mirror, the 29-year-old said: "Our manager told us on the first day, the best way to win a game when you are in the lead is to keep attacking and this what the club has always been about. 

"The best way to defend is to keep the ball and keep attacking. When you win and score lots of goals you want to play as soon as possible and I hope we perform on Wednesday against Newcastle as we have today. We are still sixth but we should not be because of the quality we have."

United travel to Newcastle on January 2nd to begin 2019, with a win against the Magpies

potentially taking them above Arsenal up to fifth in the Premier League should the result of the Gunners' game against Fulham go in their favour. 

Recent results have correlated with improved performances in midfield from Paul Pogba, who has scored four goals and provided three assists in United's last three Premier League games, with the World Cup winner claiming 'everyone is enjoying themselves' under the new regime at the club. 

