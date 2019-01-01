Andy Robertson Insists Liverpool's Upcoming Game at Man City Won't Be Like CL Win Last Season

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has warned his teammates not to expected a repeat of last season's Champions League win at Manchester City when the two sides meet on Thursday.

The Reds enjoyed victories both home and away against Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League quarter-finals last season, with a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg confirming Liverpool's place in the semi-finals with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

This season sees Jurgen Klopp's side travel to the Etihad with a seven point lead over the reigning Premier League champions, although Robertson has cited City's title-winning experience as a possible advantage ahead of the crunch game.





As quoted by the Evening Standard, the Scot said: "The thing is about the difference in the Champions League game is they obviously had to win by four goals or whatever so they had to come out. They only need to win by one on Thursday.





"Look they're a fantastic team, a very experienced team and they've been in this position before. They've won the title. It's something that we've never had. They're probably more experienced than us in this position but we look forward to it.

54 - Liverpool have accrued 54 points from their opening 20 Premier League games this season; when assuming three points for a win, only Chelsea (55 in 2005-06) and Manchester City (58 in 2017-18) have ever had more at this stage in English top-flight history. Elect? #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/JIDEhfKEDH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2018

"We're in a good moment just now and they'll be looking to go full throttle into us. We'll be wary of that but we need to be at our best and if we can, we can cause any team problems."

Should Liverpool beat City, then Klopp's side will open up a ten point gap over the current Premier League holders with just 17 games remaining, as well as preserve their unbeaten league run.

Despite the prospect of a double figure gap between the two sides, the 24-year-old won't be happy until a first title win for the club since 1990 is definitely confirmed.

He added: "We spoke about City last season and I'm sure every other team did. They were very hard to beat. Of course we did it here in the league and the Champions League but in the league, not many people could touch them.

"But the thing is, they completed it and they've got their winners' medal and the trophy. Just now, we have nothing and that's why at the end of the season, hopefully we can talk about it.

December belonged to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/eaQJ4rD4jd — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 31, 2018

"We know they'll be right on our tails so we keep our feet on the ground and hopefully by then we'll be celebrating. But we take it game by game."