Dejan Lovren Reveals Amusing WhatsApp Conversation With Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah

The seemingly unlikely bromance between Liverpool's Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah appears set to continue in 2019.

The pair seemed to instantly click with one another off the pitch when Salah joined the Reds from Roma during the 2017 summer transfer window and they have regularly shared their new-found friendship on social media.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Lovren has posted a recent conversation he had with Salah to Instagram, where the Liverpool forward initially appeared to wish the Croatian defender a 'Happy New Year' before admitting that he was only getting in touch to find out what time they would be training on New Years Day.

The Croatian could do nothing but respond with a series of laughing emojis which Salah then replicated.

Speaking to COPA90, as per the Liverpool Echo about his friendship with Salah, Lovren previously explained: "From day one, we felt this connection.

"We have been talking a lot, we were talking about private things and we have a similar background, a tough life from the beginning.

"It wasn't easy to grow up where he was in Egypt without anything, and I had a similar thing in Croatia with the war and going back to Germany.





"And then with his normality, how he can talk to you and when you see how he thinks... we are good friends, coffee, jokes!"

Liverpool fans haven't always taken to Lovren for his performances on the pitch, but if his presence at the club means that Salah remains, then they will be more than happy to see him remain at the club.