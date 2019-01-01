Diego Maradona & Paul Pogba Offer Support to Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly After Racial Abuse

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Former Napoli star Diego Maradona has offered his support to current defender Kalidou Koulibaly after being subjected to racial abuse during a recent defeat to Inter. 

The 26-year-old was subjected to racial chants by sections of the Inter fans during the Boxing Day game, with Carlo Ancelotti claiming Napoli asked the game to be halted as a result. 

Stars such as Sadio Mane and Paul Pogba, who wore a a wristband with the word 'honour' etched on it during Manchester United's recent 4-1 over Bournemouth as per the Manchester Evening News, have supported the Senegalese defender in recent days. Maradona has now done the same via his official Instagram account

View this post on Instagram

Ho giocato sette anni con il Napoli e anch'io ho subito cori razzisti da alcune tifoserie. Ricordo ancora gli striscioni che recitavano "Benvenuti in Italia". Mi sento ancora più napoletano e oggi voglio essere vicino a @kkoulibaly26. Spero che questo episodio segni un punto di svolta, per eliminare una volta per tutte il razzismo dal calcio. Un saluto a tutti! #NoalRazzismo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Yo jugué siete años en el Napoli, y también sufrí los cantos racistas de algunas hinchadas. Todavía me acuerdo de las banderas que decían "Bienvenidos a Italia". Yo me siento un napolitano más, y hoy quiero estar al lado de Kalidou Koulibaly. Espero que todo esto marque un antes y un después, para terminar de una vez con el racismo en el fútbol. Un saludo a todos! #NoalRacismo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - I played for seven years in Napoli, and I also suffered the racist songs of some fans. I still remember the flags that said "Welcome to Italy". I feel Neapolitan and today I want to be with Kalidou Koulibaly. I hope that all this helps to ends racism in football once and for all. Greetings to all! #NoRacism

A post shared by Diego Maradona Oficial (@maradona) on

Accompanying the picture, Maradona, who won the Serie A title with Napoli in 1986/87 and 1989/90 said: "I played for seven years in Napoli, and I also suffered the racist songs of some fans. I still remember the flags that said 'Welcome to Italy'. 

"I feel Neapolitan and today I want to be with Kalidou Koulibaly. I hope that all this helps to ends racism in football once and for all. Greetings to all! #NoRacism."

As a result of the incident, Inter have received a two-game stadium ban at the San Siro, while the Curva Nord - the north curve of the stadium - will be closed for an additional game, which is where the majority of the club's ultra groups usually occupy. 

Inter themselves have released a statement on the matter, claiming those that took part in the vile racial chants 'do not stand with us', as the club look look to eradicate unsavoury scenes such as this in the future. 

