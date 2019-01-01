Jurgen Klopp Admits Surprise Over Alisson's Quality on the Ball Since Arriving at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he's been surprised about how good Alisson has been with the ball at his feet since arriving in the summer from AS Roma.

The Reds' decision to spend £67m to bring the goalkeeper to Anfield has been vindicated so far, with the 26-year-old being part of a defence that has kept 12 clean sheets and conceded just eight goals in the Premier League, while a crucial save against Napoli in the Champions League helped Liverpool reach the last 16 stage.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Despite his impressive shot-stopping ability between the sticks, Klopp has revealed it's Alisson's quality in possession that has stood out during his brief time at the club, with his pass in the build-up to Mohamed Salah's penalty during the 5-1 win against Arsenal being one example.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, he said: "Well, maybe that Ali is such a good football player.

"It was always very clear that he was a very influential player with the ball, but that he's this good I didn't see it, honestly - maybe because of a different style Roma played. That was a little bit of a surprise, and a very nice surprise."

Alisson’s ball to start off the move that leads to the penalty. Incredible distribution. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 29, 2018

Liverpool's next game is a crucial one against title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with Klopp's side able to go ten points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win.





While the German knows the enormity of the game, he also claimed he 'looks forward' to these top-of-the-table encounters, as the league's best attack in City (54 goals scored) takes on the best defence in the league (eight goals conceded).

He added: "I like these games," Klopp said. "Sometimes if you prepare a football game, watching two or three games of the opponent, you still have no clue what they are doing.

"With Arsenal, City, Chelsea, Tottenham, it's really different. You know exactly what they are doing. They are still unbelievably difficult to defend [against], but you can see somehow that they have a clear plan.

6 - The most points per game by clubs in the top four tiers of English football in 2018:



Liverpool - 2.38

Manchester City - 2.38

Tottenham Hotspur - 2.24

Manchester United - 1.95

Luton Town - 1.91

Accrington Stanley - 1.87



Leaders. pic.twitter.com/40AC6j0AAQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2018

"That's, of course, like this with Man City. They are on the top of that. That makes it really challenging, but it makes it exciting as well. I'm always looking forward to these games.