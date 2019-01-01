Nicolas Pepe Dismisses Talk of Transfer Until End of Season as Arsenal & Man City Wait in the Wings

LOSC Lille winger Nicolas Pepe has insisted that talk of his future at the club can wait until the end of the season, as Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester City continue to monitor the 23-year-old's situation.

Only Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has scored more than Pepe's 12 in Ligue 1 this season, while the winger has also provided five assists as Lille sit second in the league. As a result of his performance this season, the club's sporting director placing a £72m price tag on the Ivorian.

99 - Nicolas Pepe has won 99 fouls in Ligue 1 in 2018, more than any other player. Target. @LOSC_EN #Opta2018 pic.twitter.com/uX7jggH5ph — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 30, 2018

Despite reported interest from both Arsenal and City ahead of the January transfer window, Pepe is happy to remain at Lille until the end of the season, and has instead targeted securing the club a place in European competition for the 2019/20 campaign.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "To end the season with LOSC, for me that's for sure. As the president [Michel Seydoux] said, I decided to finish the season in Lille and, at the end of it, then we'll see.

"I am under contract until 2022. I have the idea to end this season in Lille and why not [secure] a European place? It would be beautiful."

While the addition of Pepe at Arsenal would certainly improve Unai Emery's options in wide areas, it's believed that the Gunners will instead look to add defensive reinforcements in January, having already shipped 30 goals in just 20 Premier League games.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

Manchester City meanwhile seem well-stocked in wide areas what with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and summer acquisition Riyad Mahrez currently at the club, although it looks as if Pepe won't be making a decision about a possible move until the end of the campaign.