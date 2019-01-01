Paul Merson Gives Manchester City No Chance in Thursday's Crucial Clash Against Liverpool

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Paul Merson has made a bold claim about Thursday's huge Premier League clash, stating he thinks Liverpool will get the better of their title rivals.

Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad on Thursday as first plays second in the English top flight, with Liverpool currently seven points clear of the reigning champions.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has revealed that he can't see any other result but a Liverpool win, with Klopp's side the only team able to boast an unbeaten record in the league this year.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"This might sound silly, but I'd be shocked if Manchester City won this game. I'd be shocked," Merson told Sky Sports.


"I just can't see how they can stop Liverpool from scoring goals. As the game goes on, I just don't see how Liverpool don't go on to win it." 

"My only question of Liverpool would be how they play it. Do they go out and think that if they draw they've probably taken Manchester City out of the equation? Or do they go for the jugular and win the Premier League on Thursday night?

"City look all over the place at the back. I don't really see their shape. They're great on the ball, but they close down quickly for so long and then drop off and if they do that against Liverpool and they get through one line, they've got too much pace for City to deal with.

"As the game goes on, City get more open and they've struggled with clean sheets recently."

If Liverpool do get the better of Pep Guardiola's side on Thursday night, they will move ten points clear at the top of the table and move into a very dominant position to secure their first league title since 1990.

