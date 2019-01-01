PSG Consider Exchange Offer for Toby Alderweireld Following Activation of Contract Clause

Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer in a deal that could see Thomas Meunier move the other way.

The 29-year-old recently signed a 12-month contract extension with the north London club which would expire at the end of next season, although a clause in the deal means Alderweireld would be available this summer for £25m until the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

As a result, The Telegraph are reporting that due to the clause in the central defender's contract, PSG have reaffirmed their interest in Alderweireld and look set to challenge the likes of Manchester United for his signature.

The Parisian club would also be willing to part with one of their players in order to push the deal through at the end of the season, with the publication touting Alderweireld's compatriot Thomas Meunier, who were both part of the Belgium squad that finished third in the 2018 World Cup, as the player to join Spurs in the deal.

Alderweireld has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions, with Spurs currently sat third in the Premier League, as well as reaching the last 16 of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Should Meunier - who has made 16 appearances for PSG this season - join Spurs this summer, then Pochettino may have to offload either Kieran Tripper of Serge Aurier to make room in his squad, as the Argentine prepares for a major overhaul of his squad both in January and the summer.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Fernando Llorente, Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou are all expected to leave the club in January, while the club will also listen to offers for Mousa Dembele, whose contract expires this summer.