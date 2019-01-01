Swansea Criticised for Charging 'Outrageous' Mascot Prices in Excess of £450

Swansea City have received criticism for charging parents extortionate prices for their children to be match day mascots at Championship games.

Despite their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Swansea still charge up to £478 for a mascot package. Only three clubs in the top flight charge higher prices.

"It's absolutely outrageous that some richer kids can effectively buy their way to the top of the mascot list," Martyn James, of consumer website Resolver, told BBC Wales.

Given the amount of money in the game surely all clubs should be doing this for free - https://t.co/rHrl0KsbOc. The fact that only kids with wealthy parents can be mascots is incredibly sad. — Ben Carter (@Doubting_Ben) January 1, 2019

Swansea say that the 'truly once in a lifetime experience' includes four hospitality places, a meal and a half-time penalty competition on the pitch.

A spokesman added: "We've reduced prices this year following relegation, from £450 plus VAT to £399 plus VAT for weekend, and £349 plus VAT for weekday matches.

"We also give one space free to charity every match and this was brought in this season."

Leicester, West Ham and Everton are the three Premier League clubs who charge more than Swansea. The Toffees top the lot, with their biggest mascot package coming in at £718.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Eight Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, choose their mascots from junior fan groups and do not charge any additional fees.





Most packages include full kit, match tickets, photographs and autographs as well as walking onto the pitch with the players before kick off.

However, there are some exceptions. Fulham's £270 package does not include kit while Bournemouth's £185 package - the cheapest of those Premier League clubs that charge for the experience - does not include a ticket.