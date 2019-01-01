Tottenham Announce Transfer of Full Back Jaden Brown to Huddersfield

Tottenham have announced an agreement for the departure of young full back Jaden Brown to Huddersfield on a permananent basis.

The England U-19 international has been a regular in Spurs' U-23 side this term, notching three goals and three assists across all competitions from the left back position.



We have reached agreement with @htafcdotcom for the transfer of Jaden Brown.



We wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/CMVjFh5obG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2019

However, a lack of opportunities at the highest level forced Brown to look elsewhere for first team football, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, he was open to negotiate with other clubs.





Huddersfield were always the most interested in securing his signature, and they have now agreed an undisclosed compensation fee to sign him this January, as opposed to waiting until the summer.

The Terriers sit rock bottom of the Premier League table as it stands, with 10 points from 20 games. Though their defence has perhaps not been as resolute as last season, they have still conceded just three more goals than Manchester United in sixth.

Their more pertinent worries have come at the opposite end of the pitch, with just 12 goals scored so far in the league, five less than anyone else.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Though this is a defensive addition, Brown's decent strike rate from the back may well come in handy as David Wagner's side seek to survive relegation.

