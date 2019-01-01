Wolves Sign Highly-Rated Youngster David Wang & Immediately Confirm Loan to Sporting CP

Wolves have completed their first piece of business in the January transfer window, signing highly-rated youngster David Wang from Spanish fourth-tier outfit Jumilla B.





Wang was recently listed in The Guardian's list of '60 best young talents in the world' after he caught the eye during his 16 appearances so far this season. Born in the Spanish province Cuenca, Wang initially made a name for himself as a futsal player.

Wolves confirmed the signing on their official website and also revealed that Wang would be joining up with Sporting CP until the end of the season.





The 18-year-old has plenty of previous sides of his CV, having joined CD Móstoles in the Spanish under-16s league back in 2014, featuring for the team for two seasons before a loan spell with Real Murcia’s under-19s.





Last season Wang – who is able to speak Spanish, English and Chinese – joined AE Josep Maria Gené on loan where he scored three goals in 24 appearances.

Once he joins up with Sporting CP, Wang is expected to train and play with the Portuguese outfit's 'B' side.

The move comes amidst a player-development programme between Wolves and Jumilla. The Spanish side previously loaned nine players from Wolves this past summer.

David Wang is an exciting signing for Wolves - the Guardian listed him as one of the best 60 youngsters in world football. What sticks out to me, though, is that at 18 he is fluent in three languages (English, Chinese and Spanish), which shows that he's very talented and mature. — Ryan Plant (@ryanplant1998) January 1, 2019

Wolves explain the partnership on their website saying it: "is designed to aid the development of young Wolves players by sending them on loan to play senior football in a alternative environment and competitive league."