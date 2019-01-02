Bayern Munich Make Lucrative Third Offer For Chelsea Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi Worth £30m

Bayern Munich have lodged a lofty third bid for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, worth €30m including add-ons.

The teenager has just 18 months left to run on his existing deal in west London, and is understood to be reluctant to extend his contract following his limited gametime this season.

The youngster burst onto the scene as part of England's triumphant Under-17 World Cup winning team, and impressed many fans with his stellar showings during last summer's pre-season with Chelsea.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

However, he has been granted just 257 minutes of action in the resulting season, spread across four appearances in the Europa League and one sole showing in the Premier League.

This dissatisfaction, coupled with his gargantuan potential, has led to Bayern's advances, and the Blues have already been forced to reject an offer from the Bundesliga giants worth



€20m.

But, as reported by the Sun, FCB have not been deterred by this rejection, and have instead come back to the English outfit with an improved offer of €30m, which includes several add-on clauses.

The 18-year-old's situation has understandably drawn comparisons to a certain Jadon Sancho, who has come on leaps and bounds at Borussia Dortmund after rebuffing Manchester City's contractual offerings.

The Belgium manager is convinced that Hazard shouldn't leave Stamford Bridge for Madrid! 💙 https://t.co/De6u3NuxMu — 90min (@90min_Football) January 2, 2019

The pair were teammates at that Under-17 World Cup in India, though Dortmund exercised their right to bring Sancho back early from that competition for a Champions League encounter.

With that success story over in Germany in mind, Chelsea have been keen to reiterate their love of Hudson-Odoi, with Maurizio Sarri, as quoted by BBC Sport, recently proclaiming: "He's a very good player, the potential is for becoming a great player, and now he has to improve. He has to improve, I think, in movement without the ball.

"As a winger, he has to improve in the defensive phase, but he has the potential to become a very important player, not only for English football I think but for European football."

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

However, the prospective capture of Dortmund's Christian Pulisic announced on Wednesday will not inspire the Englishman with hope of successfully breaking into the first team in west London, and the board have a tough task on their hands in convincing Hudson-Odoi of a genuine future at Stamford Bridge.

