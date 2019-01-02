Huddersfield Looking to Strengthen With January Loan Move for Newcastle Winger Jacob Murphy

Huddersfield have reportedly made an enquiry with Premier League rivals Newcastle about a loan move for Jacob Murphy.

The Terriers are desperate to boost their attacking options as they have struggled to score regularly this season. Murphy has had his own difficulties this season too, as he has been unable to claim regular game-time at Newcastle - making just three League starts this term.





The Mirror report that Huddersfield are keen to take Murphy on loan until the end of the season now that the January transfer market is open. The 23-year old has not started for the Magpies in over a month now and has seemingly fallen down Rafa Benitez's pecking order - aside from the occasional rare start, Murphy has been used just five times off the bench.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The winger signed with Newcastle for £12m back in August 2017, but since leaving Championship outfit Norwich for Premier League football he has struggled to regularly contribute under Benitez.

Murphy may look at his brother Josh, who also plays in the Premier League, for inspiration. At Cardiff, traditionally a smaller club that Newcastle, Josh features regularly - he's made 18 appearances in the league so far and netted three goals.

If Jacob was to make a similar move, to a lower table Premier League club, such as Huddersfield, he may find first team opportunities easier to come by. Newcastle boss Benitez and owner Mike Ashley are said to be ready to consult about Murphy's future once the Toon chief returns from a festive break.

It's also rumoured that Derby are keeping tabs on the winger international with a view to a loan. In the meantime, however, Murphy is expected to start Newcastle's FA Cup tie at home to Blackburn at the weekend - a game that he'll no doubt be hoping to impress in.