Jurgen Klopp Confirms James Milner Has Returned to Training Ahead of Man City Clash

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that James Milner has now returned to training following a hamstring injury, and he could return against Manchester City on Thursday.

Milner was forced into a period on the sidelines as a result of the injury, keeping him out of victories over both Newcastle United and Arsenal. However, he now has the chance to prove his fitness ahead of the vital clash with his former side.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Klopp announced the news during a pre-match press conference, with Liverpool publishing the revelation on their official website.

He said: "He was back in training with us yesterday for the first time, so we will see.”


Milner has been a crucial member of Liverpool's squad this season, filling in as both a midfielder and a defender. He has made 22 appearances for Klopp's side this season, and has even managed to rack up five goals and three assists in all competitions.

Liverpool currently occupy first place in the Premier League table and boast a six-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one game more. City find themselves seven points behind the leaders in third, and will be desperate to recover some ground with a victory on Thursday.


The Reds are yet to taste defeat in the league this season and will be keen to make it ten consecutive victories with a win over City at the Etihad Stadium. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The two sides played out a goalless draw when they met in October, with Riyad Mahrez missing a late penalty which would have secured all three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

