Neil Warnock Says Spurs Should Be Forced to Remain at Wembley This Season to Avoid Rivals Advantage

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock admitted Tottenham were too good for his side during the first half of the 3-0 defeat on Tuesday.

Goals from Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min in the opening half hour were enough for Spurs to claim the victory and Warnock admitted his side had little chance of getting anything from the game after the disastrous start.

 "When we start off like that we shoot ourselves in the foot," he said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"All the planning goes out of the window. The goals were disappointing but they were too good for us in the first half. But that's life and you move on.

"I was pleased we hung in there because it's easy to throw the towel in when you're 3-0 down to a team like this. Four points in three games over a difficult period is good really.

"We have had a great season so far. Players were told what they were doing and two or three let me down a little in that respect defensively today. We were playing for pride in the end."

Warnock also urged the Premier League to ensure Tottenham play the rest of their home games at Wembley after several construction delays, stating it would be an advantage to Cardiff's relegation rivals should Spurs move in this term.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He added: "The league should enforce they play at Wembley for the rest of the season.

"There shouldn't be any chance of an advantage for our opponents. It's not our fault - we should have been playing at the new stadium ourselves.

"I think they should step in now and rather than seven or six weeks, they should make it until the end of the season now and enforce it now."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)