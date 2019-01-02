Neil Warnock Says Spurs Should Be Forced to Remain at Wembley This Season to Avoid Rivals Advantage

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock admitted Tottenham were too good for his side during the first half of the 3-0 defeat on Tuesday.

Goals from Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min in the opening half hour were enough for Spurs to claim the victory and Warnock admitted his side had little chance of getting anything from the game after the disastrous start.

"When we start off like that we shoot ourselves in the foot," he said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"All the planning goes out of the window. The goals were disappointing but they were too good for us in the first half. But that's life and you move on.

"I was pleased we hung in there because it's easy to throw the towel in when you're 3-0 down to a team like this. Four points in three games over a difficult period is good really.

"We have had a great season so far. Players were told what they were doing and two or three let me down a little in that respect defensively today. We were playing for pride in the end."

Warnock also urged the Premier League to ensure Tottenham play the rest of their home games at Wembley after several construction delays, stating it would be an advantage to Cardiff's relegation rivals should Spurs move in this term.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He added: "The league should enforce they play at Wembley for the rest of the season.

"There shouldn't be any chance of an advantage for our opponents. It's not our fault - we should have been playing at the new stadium ourselves.

"I think they should step in now and rather than seven or six weeks, they should make it until the end of the season now and enforce it now."