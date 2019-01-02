Real Madrid Striker Mariano Díaz Suffers Injury Setback as Youth Forward Cristo Gets Call Up

Real Madrid striker Mariano Díaz has been ruled of the club's rescheduled La Liga match against Villarreal on Thursday following a set back during his rehabilitation.

The 25-year-old has been limited to just 203 minutes of La Liga action this season since his £20m move back to the Santiago Bernabéu, following a one-year spell on the books at French outfit Olympique Lyonnais.

Mariano's latest injury setback, which Football Espana describes as an "irritation of the sciatic nerve", hasn't been given a time frame for recovery, although Santiago Solari has promoted a youth player in his absence.

Spain Under-19 international Cristo has been called up to the first team following his impressive run of form with the club's Castilla side, where he's scored nine goals in 18 appearances.

Cristo made one first team appearance earlier this season during Santiago Solari's first match in charge as Real Madrid's caretaker manager, coming off the bench to round off the scoring in the first leg of their Copa del Rey win over UD Melilla.

Along with Mariano, first team players Marco Asensio and Marcos Llorente were also missing from Real Madrid's most recent first team training session.

Los Blancos are currently sat in fourth place in the La Liga table, but they can move level on points with third place Sevilla with a win on Thursday.

A win against the Yellow Submarine will also see Real Madrid move to within just five points of league leaders Barcelona, although the two sides won't meet for the second Clásico of the season until March.