Thierry Henry's Monaco Ready to Pay Crystal Palace 'Nice Transfer Fee' to Sign Mamadou Sakho

Thierry Henry's AS Monaco side are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho, and hope to complete a deal by next week.

The French principality club have endured a difficult first-half to the season, and are currently languishing in 19th place in Ligue 1 - four points away from safety.



James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With Henry attempting to steer the club away from relegation, L'Equipe are reporting that Monaco are abandoning their long-term policy of signing young players, and are instead focused on bringing in experience.

The report claims Palace's Sakho fits the bill, with the French side ready to pay a 'nice transfer fee' to help lure the 28-year-old to Stade Louis II.

Though there are no indications of the exact amount Monaco would be willing to give for the French defender, the report adds the Ligue 1 club are ready to make an offer that is too good to refuse.

Mamadou Sakho: Won possession in the defensive third more times vs West Ham (12) than any other player has managed in a Premier League match this season



For more match stats -- https://t.co/IF2GV9p1Um pic.twitter.com/fz50EHL0eB — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 9, 2018

Sakho has been a prominent member of Roy Hodgson's squad, featuring in all 20 of Palace's Premier League games this season.





The Frenchman began his career with Monaco's rivals Paris Saint-Germain, before joining Liverpool in 2013 for a reported fee of £18m.

After struggling to maintain a first-team place at Anfield, Sakho joined Crystal Palace on loan in the 2016/2017 season, before making his stay permanent at Selhurst Park in a £24m move.



Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages