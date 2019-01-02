Thierry Henry's Monaco Ready to Pay Crystal Palace 'Nice Transfer Fee' to Sign Mamadou Sakho

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Thierry Henry's AS Monaco side are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho, and hope to complete a deal by next week.

The French principality club have endured a difficult first-half to the season, and are currently languishing in 19th place in Ligue 1 - four points away from safety.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With Henry attempting to steer the club away from relegation, L'Equipe are reporting that Monaco are abandoning their long-term policy of signing young players, and are instead focused on bringing in experience.

The report claims Palace's Sakho fits the bill, with the French side ready to pay a 'nice transfer fee' to help lure the 28-year-old to Stade Louis II.

Though there are no indications of the exact amount Monaco would be willing to give for the French defender, the report adds the Ligue 1 club are ready to make an offer that is too good to refuse.

Sakho has been a prominent member of Roy Hodgson's squad, featuring in all 20 of Palace's Premier League games this season.


The Frenchman began his career with Monaco's rivals Paris Saint-Germain, before joining Liverpool in 2013 for a reported fee of £18m.

After struggling to maintain a first-team place at Anfield, Sakho joined Crystal Palace on loan in the 2016/2017 season, before making his stay permanent at Selhurst Park in a £24m move.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The 28-year-old is likely to be involved in Palace's Premier League game on Wednesday, as the Eagles travel to Molineux to face Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)