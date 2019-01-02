Tottenham's Son Heung-Min Sends Heartfelt Message to Teammates Ahead of Asian Cup Departure

Tottenham forward Son-Heung Min has sent an emotional message to his teammates as he leaves the club temporarily to represent South Korea at the Asian Cup.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form recently, scoring eight goals in his last nine Premier League appearances - including five over the busy festive period.

He will be absent though for Spurs though for the foreseeable future, with Son travelling to represent his country once more (having helped his side win a gold medal in September's Asian games) - and the enigmatic winger has revealed his sorrow for departing at such a crucial time.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"Of course I feel very sorry because I miss already in September. I feel sorry for my team-mates, the fans and the coaching staff. It's difficult," Son said, as quoted by The Express.

"Sometimes you think it's a bit sad, but it is also important for my country. I hope I can keep my form for the national team and when I come back here again as well." he added.

The concern for both Tottenham and Son is that he will return tired after playing competitive matches every few days during the competition. His performances were criticised upon his return from the Asian Games as he looked jaded - with Son confirming that so many games had taken their toll.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"I was tired after the Asian Games because in that tournament it was playing after (every) two or three days. I'm going there not just to enjoy it, I am going there to win something and come back with confidence." he added.





His goalscoring form has helped lift Spurs into second place, putting the Lilywhites into contention for a maiden Premier League title. The Argentine boss will be hopeful of a swift return for Son - though he could be absent for the whole of January depending on how South Korea get on.