Tottenham's Son Heung-Min Sends Heartfelt Message to Teammates Ahead of Asian Cup Departure

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Tottenham forward Son-Heung Min has sent an emotional message to his teammates as he leaves the club temporarily to represent South Korea at the Asian Cup.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form recently, scoring eight goals in his last nine Premier League appearances - including five over the busy festive period.

He will be absent though for Spurs though for the foreseeable future, with Son travelling to represent his country once more (having helped his side win a gold medal in September's Asian games) - and the enigmatic winger has revealed his sorrow for departing at such a crucial time.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"Of course I feel very sorry because I miss already in September. I feel sorry for my team-mates, the fans and the coaching staff. It's difficult," Son said, as quoted by The Express.

"Sometimes you think it's a bit sad, but it is also important for my country. I hope I can keep my form for the national team and when I come back here again as well." he added.

The concern for both Tottenham and Son is that he will return tired after playing competitive matches every few days during the competition. His performances were criticised upon his return from the Asian Games as he looked jaded - with Son confirming that so many games had taken their toll. 

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"I was tired after the Asian Games because in that tournament it was playing after (every) two or three days. I'm going there not just to enjoy it, I am going there to win something and come back with confidence." he added.


His goalscoring form has helped lift Spurs into second place, putting the Lilywhites into contention for a maiden Premier League title. The Argentine boss will be hopeful of a swift return for Son - though he could be absent for the whole of January depending on how South Korea get on.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)